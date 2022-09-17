Trip Planner | Middle East experiences, from Ferrari World on Yas Island to Arabic coffee at Al Ula

Al Ula (Saudi Arabia)

Must see/do: UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra, the ancient capital of Dadan, the open library of inscriptions and rocks at Jabal Ikmah, Jabal Al Fil, Maraya and Old Town. Star gaze at Al Gharameel; go for helicopter tour, dune buggies, camel and horse rides.

Must eat: Try the Happiness Kabsa, Taman Hail, Mathloutha at Merkaz; Grilled Haloumi Salad, Chicken Gyros, Lamb Chops, Truffle Pasta at Okto; Cheetos Burger, Truffle Burger, Salt, and vinegar fries at Salt; Homemade Kunafa, Beet Hummus, Chicken Mandi at Tama (Habitas); AlUla citrus cured Norwegian Salmon, Sea bass, Australian Lamb Loin at Maraya Socials. Don’t miss Saudi dates and Arabic coffee.

In Saudi Arabia (Photo: O Joumni via Unsplash)

Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Must see/do: Marvel at the only hotel to straddle an F1™ track, W Abu Dhabi. Explore art and culture on Saadiyat Island. Empty Quarter desert, Mangroves at Jubail Mangrove Park, watch the sun set over the Abu Dhabi Corniche. Don’t miss the church and monastery of Sir Bani Yas Island, and the UNESCO recognised AL Ain, one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited settlements.

Must eat: Khuzi, Shawarma, Al Harees, Al Machboos, Stuffed Camel, Saloona. Sample sumptuous food in Capital Gate, the world’s furthest-leaning tower.

Dubai

Must-see/do: Shop in The Dubai Mall & Dubai Spice Souk, Head to the Burj Khalifa observation tower, get photographed at Dubai Frame, the largest picture frame in the world, Global Village, ZipLine on XLine Dubai, one of the longest, steepest, and fastest urban zip lines in the world, SkiDubai, the world's third-largest indoor ski slope, Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpar, Jumeirah Mosque, the only mosque in Dubai that's open to non-Muslim visitors, The Dubai Fountain, the world’s tallest fountain.

Must eat: Khubz, Machboos, Chebab, Arabic coffee, In Café Bateel, try the Bateel traditional qahwa, Camel Meat (try everything from camel sliders to camel biryani, burgers and stews), Knafeh, Luqaimat. Go on a Middle Eastern walking food tour.

SkyDive Dubai (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Doha (Qatar)

Must see/do: National Museum of Qatar, Museum of Islamic Art, Falcon Souq, MIA Park, Corniche, Katara Beach. Shop in Katara Cultural Village, Doha Festival City Mall, Pearl Qatar, Souq Waqif. Go on a boat ride.

Must eat: Baid o tomate (eggs and tomato), Baid Shakshoka (scrambled eggs), Khobiz regag (crepe-like bread), Balaleet (saffron-infused vermicelli), Khanfaroosh (fried almond & saffron cake), Majboos (rice with meat and vegetables). Have breakfast at Shams Al Shamoos.

The Pearl-Qatar, Doha. Qatar has a 560km coastline. (Image: Visit Qatar via Unsplash)

Ajman (UAE)

Tourist will have to take a UAE visa to enter Ajman; the cost is INR 5,600 for a 30-day visa.

Must see/do: Ajman Museum, Masfout Castle, Bin Sultan Mosque, Al Manama and Dhow Yard. Al Zorah region is one of the main attractions with a visit to Natural Reserves. Traditional shopping at Souq Saleh, high-end shopping in Ajman City Center.

Must eat at: Odmeek Ndmeek Café, Marsa Ajman floating restaurants. Spot, a food truck park is where you can international cuisines as well as local street food.

Bab al Bahr, Ajman (Photo: Dovi via Unsplash)

Ras al Khaimah (UAE)

Must see/do: Ras Al-Khaimah National Museum, Suwaidi Pearls, Saqr Park, Abandoned Village of Jazirat al-Hamra, Khatt Springs, Shimal; Relax on Ras Al-Khaimah's beaches, See sunset on Jebel Jais, Zipline Down Jebel Jais' slope, Hike up to Dhayah Fort, Take a road trip into the Hajar Mountains.

Must eat at: Pura Vida Restaurant, Emirates Sea Restaurant, Shakespeare and Co., Zaitouna House, Sanchaya, Farmhouse, Salt.

Pink Lake at Ras Al Khaimah. (Photo: Augustine Wong via Unsplash)

Muscat (Oman)

Must see/do: Wadi Bani Khalid, Wahiba Sands (Sharqiyah Sands), Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House, Qurum Beach, Al Alam Palace (Sultan's Palace), Bait Al Zubair Museum, Al Mirani Fort; shop at Muttrah Souq.

Must eat: Shuwa, Camel curry. Mishkak, Thareed, Makbous, Harees, Omani dates. Try Omani Street Food in Al Seeb. Eat Zanzibari food in Zanzibar Island Restaurant.

Nizwa, Oman (Photo: Julius YLS via Unsplash)

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi)

Must see/do: Ferrari Rossa at the Ferrari World, Underwater VR experience at Yas WaterWorld, Green Lantern: Galactic Odyssey at the Warner Bros. World, World’s Largest Indoor Skydiving at the CLYMB Abu Dhabi, watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit; Shop at Yas Mall; Experience the biggest indoor nightclub at MAD, take a ride on the Seaplane at the Yas Marina.

Must eat: Neapolitan-style wood oven pizzas at Mamma Rossella, Artisan cocktails and sushi at Iris, Pastas at the Hollywood Trattoria, Juicy Burgers & fried chicken at Chubby's Kitchen, Arabic coffee, camel-milk chocolates, fresh dates at Gahwat Nasser, Hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, shakes at Big Belly Burger, Lebanese cuisine at Zahr El Laymoun, fresh seafood dishes at the Aquarium Restaurant at the Yas Marina.

Ferrari World, Yas Island (Photo: Artur Aldyrkhanov via Unsplash)

Tehran (Iran)

Must see/do: Saad Abad complex, Azadi Tower, Iran National Museum, Golestan Palace, Carpet Museum, Park-e-Laleh, Treasury of National Jewels; Shop at Tehran Grand Bazaar, Tajrish Bazaar, Bamland.

Must eat: Ghormeh-Sabzi (Persian herbs stew), Fesenjoon Stew (meat or chicken, cooked in pomegranate paste and walnut), Aash Reshteh (Persian noodle broth with herbs, grains and dried whey), Abgoosht (meat and chickpeas, cooked in stoneware crocks), Tahchin or Tachin (rice cooked in saffron, egg yolk and yoghurt, layered with chicken or lamb).

(Note: Check latest entry guidelines on the destination country’s official website and/or the airline's website).