 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Swadesh Darshan 2.0: Did this ancient temple inspire the design of the Indian Parliament?

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Nov 19, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST

Locals in Mitaoli, Madhya Pradesh, will have you believe this temple inspired Edwin Lutyens’ design of the Indian Parliament building.

The Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli is in a Seismic Zone 3 area. Since its construction in the 1300s, the temple has withstood many an earthquake with almost no visible damage. (Photo by Abhishek Mande Bhot)

Built atop a small hill, the Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli will likely remind you of another, more well-known building: the Indian Parliament. Admittedly, the resemblance is uncanny. But there is little or no evidence to prove that Edwin Lutyens, the architect of the Indian Parliament building ever laid eyes on this temple.

The hamlet of Mitaoli is a 90-minute drive from Gwalior. Along with the temple complex at Bateshwar and the fortress at Padavali, the Chausath Yogini Temple is one of the three sites you can cover as part of a day trip from Gwalior.

Dedicated to 64 (chausath in Hindi) yoginis or feminine spirits, the Chausath Yogini Temple of Mitaoli celebrates the feminine.

To be sure, the Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli is not the only one of its kind in India. There are 11 Chausath Yogini Temples all over India. Of these, five are in Madhya Pradesh alone.

Who built the Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli?

King Devapala is said to have commissioned the construction of the Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli. Devapala belonged to the Kachchhapaghata dynasty that ruled between the 10th and the 12th centuries. The Kachchhapaghatas were ancestors of the Kachhwaha Rajputs of Amber. The Chausath Yogini Temple in Mitaoli was built around 1323.