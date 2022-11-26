 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

9 brilliant no-net getaways that will make you wish you did not have to get back to the concrete jungle

Manisha Lakhe
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Thankfully, there's still plenty of time to figure out where to ring in the New Year. Picture this:

Binsar, Uttarakhand: Nothing can compete when nature decides to show off. (Imge: Tanishq Saini via Unsplash)

January 1, 2023. The sky is indecisive, resisting the arrival of the morning but the sun pierces through the mountains to tell you that it’s time for you to watch the snow on the peaks blush pink… You step out into the balcony, adrak chai in hand, still wrapped in a blanket made from your mother’s old sarees stuffed with locally available wool…

January 1, 2023. The trees talk too much and you have become part of the conversation. You like it so much you wish you could burden the village lad to travel to town and bring back essentials. But the village is far away and you could just eat home-grown salad instead.

January 1, 2023. You wake up as the tide is receding to help push the starfish back into the sea. You have plans to perhaps travel to the mainland where you may meet friends who will ask you if you are ready to invite people to your slice of paradise. But you’re not sure you want to share your beach just yet…

Planning the New Year 2023 getaway is in order, and I’m manifesting my dreams by articulating them so the universe listens…

Speaking of the universe listening, you will find yourself gobsmacked in Binsar, unable to utter even a ‘Wow! I have never seen so many stars in my entire life!’ when the universe decides to put up a show. And no matter what time of the year you decide to venture out to that gorgeous part of Almora in Uttarakhand, the show is on. Unless it is raining of course, and then you settle down with a glass of the nectar of the gods and hear the rain falling on oak trees…

But the rest of the year, it’s different. You will be glad you invested in that gadget that helps you map the sky instead of depending on that app on your phone. The phones don’t work, and you’re grateful that the hotel staff - though amazingly swift in bringing stoves to your room, just smile when you ask them how far is the nearest internet connection…