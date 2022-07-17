St Maarten – two Caribbean islands for the price of one!

Turquoise waters and white sandy beaches are clichés that do no justice to St. Maarten—this island is truly unique. A mere three-hour flight from Miami and part of the cluster of Caribbean islands, St Maarten is the smallest landmass shared by two countries, France and Netherlands. The French side, spelled Saint Martin, measures 21 square miles, while the smaller yet busier Dutch side, spelled Sint Maarten, measures 16 square miles. Once on the island, one can commute easily between both sides. Here is the best of what this island has to offer:

Sightseeing

Philipsburg

St. Maarten’s capital, Philipsburg—the port where all the cruises dock, is a mecca for duty-free shopping in the Caribbean. Its main Front Street, with its numerous bars, restaurants, and stores, runs parallel to the seafront and overlooks a busy boardwalk with people strolling the town centre.

Maho Beach

Princess Juliana International Airport has a short runway and is just steps away from Maho Beach, which offers the world’s closest point from where one can watch planes take off and land. Aviation geeks can easily spend a couple of fascinating hours on the beach stretch, or at the neighbouring Sunset Beach Bar and watch in awe as roaring passenger jets and private planes fly just metres overhead. This is easily one of the top experiences on the island, and not surprisingly is synonymous with St. Maarten.

Maho Beach (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Loterie Farm

A 150-acre private nature reserve, Loterie Farm is a serene sanctuary tucked away on the quieter, French side of the island. Opt for a hike amidst the tamarind and mahogany trees in the forest, or experience the tranquil island life in a chic cabana or a tree house at L’Eau Lounge, surrounded by wandering iguanas, great music and champagne.

Loterie Farm (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Adventure

Rainforest Adventures

A chair-lift to the top of Sentry Hill, St. Maarten’s highest point, offers stunning views all around but the real adrenaline rush is dropping 1050 feet on The Flying Dutchman, the world’s steepest zipline. Other thrills include a Schooner Ride to surf down the mountain in a tube on a specially designed track. The parent company, Rainforest Adventures, is-well-known in the region with adventure activities in neighbouring regions too.

(Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Watersports

The azure waters of Simpson Bay are full of diverse marine life, old ship wrecks and colourful reefs making it a true paradise for scuba divers and snorkelers. Other aqua activities include parasailing, kite surfing, and waterskiing and are available for rookies as well as experienced participants.

(Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Hiking

There are numerous hiking trails on the island but just one that combines a history lesson. Fort Louis on the French side was built in 1789 to protect Marigot Bay and the town below from invaders and even witnessed a battle between French and English forces. A short but steep hike will have one huffing and puffing but the 360-degree views of St. Martin and the island of Anguilla in the distance make the trip worth it.

The view from Fort Louis, on the French side. (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Dining & Nightlife

The newly-renovated Bamboo House located atop a hill offers gorgeous views of the island, along with contemporary Latin and Asian fare.

Sale & Pepe serves authentic Sicilian cuisine with much of the menu inspired by the local fish markets of Sicily’s Catania—a town that’s home to the head chef, David Zagami.

Bamboo House (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

The ambience at the ultra-chic Big Fish is reminiscent of trendy Miami restaurants and its lip-smacking Caribbean cuisine is equally delightful.

BZH is locally renowned for its pizzas, salads and crepes, and it’s hard to beat a Sunday brunch and beach party at the Rainbow Café. Overlooking the stunning Grand Case Beach on the French side, the vibe is bohemian-chic with a resident DJ spinning up the latest chartbusters.

Sunset Beach Bar, Maho Beach. (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

The nightlife is primarily concentrated around Simpson Bay and Maho Beach on the Dutch side. Soggy Dollar pulls in a young, hip crowd looking to dance into the night, as does the hugely popular Lotus Nightclub.

Mimosa Skylounge is a preferred venue for a quieter, cozier evening to sample delicious cocktails from award-winning bartenders.

Simpson Bay Resort Marina and Spa, St Marteen (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)

Stay

Staying close to the action is recommended for first-timers and Simpson Bay Resort Marina and Spa on the Dutch side of the island is ideally located. The iconic property offers tastefully decorated, fully-equipped suites and two-bedroom villas, along with private beach access and a range of water sports through its onsite service and store, Aquamania. There are six freshwater swimming pools on the property for numerous fitness activities, or a leisurely swim up to a pool bar for delicious cocktails.

A variety of restaurants cater to every discerning palette – from La Patrona serving Mexican cuisine, to Bovin Steak House and Juliette’s Bistro that whips up numerous healthy dishes and makes for the perfect spot to grab a hearty breakfast. Coco Beach Bar by the shore is where one can watch the sun go down and soak in the blissful tropical island vibe.

View from a room at the Simpson Bay Resort (Photo courtesy Rahul Jagtiani)