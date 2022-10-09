Six Ayurveda retreats in India for a quick detox and post-pandemic recovery

Ayurveda, the soul of ancient science of wellness and maintaining good health with natural ingredients and practices has gained traction since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Focus on holistic healing, and not just treating one part of your body with short-term results, is the positive outcome and people have turned to adapt age-old traditions for a healthy body, mind and soul. It emphasises on prevention and encourages the maintenance of good health through a balanced diet and lifestyle.

Gujarat is emerging as an offbeat Ayurveda centre, with its Ayurveda schools, treatments and therapeutic healing, which are increasingly drawing global tourists. Madhuban Resort and Spa in Anand, Boulevard9 Luxury Resort and Spa in Nadiad, The Leela Spa in Gandhinagar, Anantaa Wellness in Ahmedabad, Ayuryog in Ahmedabad, Navjivan Nature Cure Centre in Mandvi, and Aum Health Resort in Vadodara are some of the finest spa centres in Gujarat, offering rejuvenating Ayurvedic massages and therapies. A number of Ayurveda centres dot the country as well. There's Soukya Holistic Health Centre in Bengaluru, and Dr Sudha’s Ayurveda Kendra in Delhi, Gurugram, Kerala and Hastinapur, are some of the wellness retreats in India to which people travel for Ayurvedic tourism. From these retreats, take home advices based on your health concern and yoga kriyas to be done, diet instructions, follow-up consultation and other kinds of monitoring. Here we list six Ayurvedic getaways in India:

Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort, Kerala

Established in 1985, frontrunners in encouraging a culture of Ayurvedic holidays and meditation tours among travel enthusiasts. First examined by a team of experts and doctors, after which a series of corresponding healing exercises and diet regime ensue. Pizhichil is a special massage that uses a variety of herbal oils (lukewarm) and has been effective in curing paralysis and nervous disorders. Every session last 60-90 minutes over a span of seven to 21 days. Diabetes and obesity patients can go for abhyangam treatment — a type of oil massage for 45 minutes a day. Nasyam, snehapanam and kizhi (potli massage) are among the treatments that help combat severe skin diseases, leukemia and sports injuries, respectively. Other treatments, including kaya chikitsa (general medicine), graha chikitsa (psychiatry and psycho somatic disorders), shalakya chikitsa (ear, nose, throat and eyes treatment), rasayana chikitsa (rejuvenation therapy), and vajeekarana chikitsa (aphrodisiac therapy), witness footfalls here as well.

Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand

The name replicates a blissful journey amid the towering and guarding Himalayas. It focuses on an interesting and fruitful blend of Ayurveda and aromatherapy with contemporary spa technology for complete wellness of the human body. Yoga pavilions, landscaped gardens, terraces facing a clear sky, spas equipped with hydrotherapy services and rejuvenation cuisine are among the many distinguishing features you will enjoy here. For couples, the Kama Suite with steam shower and exclusive massage facilities can surely add a sensual flavour to the Ayurveda tour. The Ayurvedic treatments are fashioned to suit Himalayan conditions. Use of less oil, slow and synchronised massages and regulation of a nutritious diet go into the making of customised treatments for guest under the supervision of physicians and therapists. An after-care programme is planned at the last leg of the Ayurveda trip.

Viveda Wellness Village, Nashik

This serene retreat with rustic surroundings offers — besides the all-pervading holistic treatments — cleansing therapies of Ayurveda like vasti, vireechanam, nasyam. They also offer diet-controlled cleansing therapies for liver, lung and kidney flush, and dincharya (routines) like neti (nasal cleansing), gandusha (oil pulling), sattvic diet, steam bath, yoga and meditation. Cleansing therapies are part of sodhana kriyas of Ayurveda which detoxes the body and cures health concerns related to respiratory, digestive, rheumatic conditions caused by the imbalance of three doshas — vata, pitta and kapha. All the treatments are in conjunction with snehana and swedana kriyas and a customised-diet programme.

Mercure Goa Devaaya Resort, the Ayurveda and Nature Cure Centre, Goa

If beaches and partying are the first thing that come to mind when you think of Goa, then it’s time to widen your horizon. Speaking of holistic living, the city has emerged as one of the potential tourist spots on the map of Ayurveda tourism in India. Naturopathy becomes a way of life at this Ayurvedic paradise that brings together the essential elements of panchakarma treatments with yoga, meditation, music, lifestyle correction, diet planning and medicine for tourists. The centre has been designed on the science of vaastu shastra which adds to the harmony of the overall rejuvenation process.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur

In the city of lakes and palaces, the ESPA at The Leela is yet another hot spot for an Ayurveda retreat with abhyanga, Ayurvedic massages, and panchakarma to eliminate the vitiated doshas. The haveli-style architecture of the spas, tents done up in hues of royalty and opulence, and the welcoming gardens add to the charm. Combined with yoga and meditation, the tented spa offers nourishing meal from their menu called Aujasya by The Leela.

Dheemahi Ayurvedic Centre, Kerala

A team of doctors analyse your health concerns and design personalised-cure programmes for you. Designed for perfect balance of physical, mental and spiritual health. Detoxification and regeneration programme, migraine, rheumatoid arthritis, metabolism correction, stress management, weight loss — they have an ayurvedic treatment for everything.

Thyroiditis, the inflammation of your thyroid gland, causes overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism) and later its underproduction (hypothyroidism). The outcome of it is disturbance in your metabolic function. In Ayurveda, it is considered as agni (digestive fire) vitiation. With the help of proper deepana (appetising) and pachana (digestive) drugs, along with the treating imbalanced doshas with the help of panchakarma, one can reach the proper prakruthi (fundamental nature of your body). Yoga is one of the effective methods to keep your thyroid levels in check.