This eco-village in Kashmir wants to give tourists a taste of the local culture, lifestyle

Irfan Amin Malik
Ganderbal, J&K / Nov 20, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

Sagg charges Rs 50 per person as entry fee, while an overnight stay at the village costs Rs 500 per person.

Visitors to Sagg can stay in mud houses, locally called Kothas, and eat traditional dishes prepared with organic, natural ingredients, say the Dars. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Kashmir’s first eco-village, popularly known as Sagg, is located in a multi-ethnic rural environment in the Harmukh foothills in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, 40 kilometres from Srinagar.

Overlooking the Sindh and Nigeen valleys in Ganderbal and nestled in the snow-capped Himalayas, Sagg (nurture) is a regenerative farm and cultural retreat launched in 2012 and finally opened for the public in 2016.

(Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Fayaz Ahmad Dar, the founder of Sagg, transformed 12 kanals (1.5 acres) of barren land into an eco-village. “Coming from a farming background I had fascination towards farming. After getting a sense of what kind of development people want, I decided to create an ecological entrepreneurial venture on a barren land and eventually I became successful,” says Dar, 45.

Inside the Sagg one can see the mud houses, organic farms and utensils made of clay. The benches and chairs inside the village are made of wicker and wood. The village reflects Kashmir's culture, tradition and lifestyle which has mostly faded from elsewhere during the past three decades.

(Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)