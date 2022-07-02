MC Travel Special | 10 super clean beaches in India

Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognized voluntary eco labels. It is conferred upon beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators, based on a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

Globally, 4,573 beaches, marinas, and boats have this certification, of which 10 are Indian beaches. Started in France in 1985 and outside Europe in 2001, the Blue Flag programme, promotes sustainable development in freshwater and marine areas.

The Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) Denmark regularly monitors and audits these beaches for compliance with the 33 criteria and then, along with an international jury comprising, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), awards the certificate to eco-friendly destinations.

These are the 10 Blue Flag beaches of India:

1. Padubidri beach, Karnataka

Managed by Udupi Tourism, this beach has manicured parks, walking tracks, play-area for kids, benches, washrooms and other modern amenities for tourists. If adventure and clean surroundings is what you're seeking, this beach has options for many water sports.

2. Kasarkod Beach in Karnataka

Kasarkod beach, developed by Karnataka’s Forest and Tourism Department, to support sustainable tourism, is a treat. The white sand beach is less crowded than most other beaches, making it a haven for holiday-goers.

3. Eden Beach in Puducherry

One of the latest entrants to the Blue Flag list, Eden Beach, is the first beach in Puducherry to receive this coveted certification. Located about 9km from the Puducherry bus stand, the beach exudes a Kerala-esque vibe with coconut plantations, umbrella huts, which also enhance the visual appeal of this eco-friendly beach.

4. Kovalam Beach in Tamil Nadu

The Kovalam Beach, formerly the Covelong Beach, located in a fishing village, is 40 kms from Chennai. One of the most-loved beaches, known for its water sports offerings, this one is a delight for adventure lovers. For those, not keen on water sports, the pristine surroundings and beautiful sea-side are perfect for sitting back and soaking in the sights and sounds.

5. Kappad Beach in Kerala

Owing to the belief that this was the entry point of Vasco Da Gama, the rock-studded Kappad Beach in Kozhikode, boasts of a historical significance. This beach serves as the perfect get-away destination to relax and have fun and one can spend hours exploring this vast beach.

6. Rushikonda Beach in Andhra Pradesh

Relatively untouched, this beach is a paradise for nature lovers. Located approx. 8 Kms from vizag, it is endowed with golden sands and surrounded by lush greenery. Tourists head here to unwind on the deserted shores between the blue sky and turquoise water.

7. Golden Beach in Odisha

The Golden Beach of Odisha, which gets its name from its fine golden sand, is one of the most loved attractions of Puri. Located on the shores of Bay of Bengal, this sandy beach has beautifully clear waters and is dotted with small stalls and kiosks. An apt place for those wanting to relax and be amidst nature, others come here to take a dip after visiting the revered Jagannath Temple nearby.

(Representational image: Kevin Delvecchio via Unsplash)

8. Radhanagar Beach in Andaman and Nicobar Island

The serene Havelock Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is home to the Radhanagar Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in Asia. This glorious 2 km arc of silver sand is tucked away in a quiet spot. Recognized for its spectacular views of sunrise and sunset and the tranquil sea, this one is a must-visit for nature lovers.

9. Ghogla Beach in Diu

Remote, but not overlooked by tourists, this beach on the coast of the Arabian Sea, is about 15 kms from Diu. Known for its picture-perfect surroundings and cleanliness, this is a popular tourist spot. It is a combination of an idyllic location, for those seeking relaxation, as well a myriad adventure activities for water-sports enthusiasts.

10. Shivrajpur Beach in Gujarat

This long, pristine beach stretches near the Shivrajpur village in Dwarka district, between a lighthouse and a rocky shoreline. From wildlife to adventure activities, this one offers something to keep every tourist engaged. One can also take a long walk along the coast or laze around enjoying the mesmerizing views.

What to Expect at a Blue Flag beach?

• Cleanliness

• Clean water

• Efficient environmental management and conservation

• Safety services

• Eco-friendly initiatives