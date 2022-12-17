 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Love of Heritage | Ahmedabad: Stepping back in time

Anita Rao Kashi
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:04 PM IST

More than anywhere else Ahmedabad’s soul lies in its old city, filled with history and heritage at every step, and walls that narrate riveting, syncretic stories.

Jama Masjid, old Ahmedabad. (Photo Anita Rao Kashi)

In the heart of Ahmedabad’s old town, Kalupur Swaminarayan temple thrums with a quiet buzz early in the morning as golden light reflects off the white and ochre facade. The air is still and serene, broken only by an occasional ringing of the temple bell. A handful of devotees are immersed in their devotion. Quite apart from the religious aspect, the architecture, carvings and figurines are riveting.

Swaminarayan temple, old Ahmedabad. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

It makes perfect sense that the structure is the starting point of the Ahmedabad heritage walk (heritagewalkahmedabad.com; starts around 7.30 am; Rs 200 per person; 2.5 hour duration). The temple is a microcosm of the city’s history and encompasses many influences, built in a mix of Indian, British and Mughal architectural styles. Almost 200 years, wandering around the temple reveals colourful engravings and sculptures, columns, walls, beams and ceiling. There are depictions of people and dancers dressed in traditional Rajasthani and Marathi style as well as birds, animals, leaf and plant motifs. A political statement too finds space: an engraving portraying the first Indian war of Independence in 1857.

As a motley group of strangers set off on the walk, we are first fortified with sweet masala tea from a vendor just outside the temple. Beyond, the volunteer guide leads the group through a warren of narrow streets with old buildings sitting cheek by jowl, giving a brief history. Accordingly, Ahmedabad was established on the banks of the Sabarmati river on the ancient site of Ashaval and Karnavati in early 15th century by the Delhi Sultanate. Later, Mughals and the Marathas ruled over it, before it became a major centre of the Independence movement. And so, evidently, the city is home to exquisite Hindu, Jain and Islamic monuments.

Pol. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

As the narrative winds down, we arrive at one of Ahmedabad’s iconic features, the pol. At its simplest, a pol is a cluster of houses, a neighbourhood in short, with narrow streets and passages with a central courtyard for a temple, a community well and a chabutara or bird feeder. It is a world unto itself, self-contained and protected. Pronounced as pole, these go back to the early 18th century and were a defence mechanism; they even have secret passages and hiding places known only to the people of the pol. When they were established, a pol contained people of the same caste, religion or vocation but that has changed now. But there is still an element of the old world feel: people greet each other, sit in the courtyard and read newspapers or exchange news, children run around... At one point, there were over 360 of them, but some have been lost to development. Over the years they’ve been witness to the city’s tumultuous history and could probably reveal dramatic stories if they could!