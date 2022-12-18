 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Glowworms, rubber tubes, and the Nile: A most unusual adventure in New Zealand

Murali K Menon
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Expect a 25,000-year-old cave system, stalactites and stalagmites in spectacular and torturous shapes, and glowworm colonies.

The limestone caves of Charleston, New Zealand, have been around for ages. (Photo by Aidan Schurr/Underworld Rafting)

The citizens of Charleston, about 500, according to the 2018 census, might disagree, but there is nothing redeeming about the somnolent little village that lies by the Tasman Sea on the west coast of South Island, New Zealand.

When I went there some time ago — and I’m pretty sure not much has changed since then — there were a few taverns, a single restaurant, and a dull hotel.

But if you ever find yourself driving on the State Highway 6 that runs all the way from Nelson, to the north of South Island, to Invercargill, at its southern tip, I’d urge you to halt at Charleston for a bit and seek out Underworld Adventures, which has created unique capsules of activities in the limestone caves and rainforests (the Paparoa National Park) that surround the little village. One of them is called Underworld Rafting, and the name doesn’t even begin to describe the singularity of the adventure.

Glowworm colonies seen in the upper left corner (Photo credit: Aidan Schurr/Underworld Rafting)

There are many ingredients that come together to create the experience. Some of these, such as the rainforest, the river Nile, and the limestone caves, have been around for ages; the others include two tiny trains called Cecil and Dorothy, a railway line that takes you through the rain forest, wet suits, caving helmets with LED lights, waterproof rubber boots, and rubber tubes.

I wear the rather incongruous outfit and get into the Cecil, which has been built by Ray Moroney, who co-founded Underworld Adventures along with fellow caver and educationist Geoff Schurr in the late 1980s. The toy-train-ish Cecil, built by Moroney and Schurr, advances quietly through the lush rainforest, along the Nile River and under towering limestone cliffs.