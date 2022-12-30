 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend Plans | Northern Ireland: To Winterfell and lolling in nature's bounty

Shubhra Krishan
Dec 30, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

There's a lot of history and geography to be savoured in Northern Ireland, from medieval architecture to marine species, and if the place where 'Titanic' was built doesn't excite you, imagining 'Games of Thrones' come alive surely would.

Northern Ireland coast. (Photo: Shubhra Krishan)

Nature has been exceptionally kind to Northern Ireland. With its bounty of gently rolling vistas and endless coastal drives, it invites you to unwind in the true sense of the word. There’s zero pressure to tick major attractions off your list — all you do is discover the beauty of the land at your own relaxed pace.

Day One

Arrive in Belfast, ideally in the morning. Rent a car at the George Best Belfast City Airport and head straight to Harrison’s for coffee, cake and whatever else you like! This restaurant-farmshop-nursery offers two beautiful treats: fabulous terraced seating, with shoreside views of the Stanford Lough (pronounced “lock”), and the world’s most delicious rhubarb pie served with homemade ice-cream.

Located in the picturesque village of GreyAbbey, Harrison’s is no longer a secret for the people of Northern Ireland, who drive long distances for a meal here.

Medieval ruins of GreyAbbey. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

If I were a resident, I would have a field day shopping for the gorgeous blossoms at the Harrison’s nursery, and pack a pie or five to take back home. But then they have a lovely gift shop, with a rich collection of jewellery, scarves, cards and more. (Harryson's, 35 Ballybryan Rd, Newtownards, County Down.)