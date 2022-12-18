 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend Plans | 36 hours in Frankfurt, Germany

Susmita Saha
Dec 18, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

What's to see in Germany’s hub of banking and insurance? On a work trip or detour, Frankfurt is a gift that keeps on giving.

Frankfurt. (Photo: ©David Vasicek, Visit Rhein Main)

“You should have chosen Munich over Frankfurt,” admonished scores of friends, immediately after I booked my Deutsche Bahn train tickets from Germany’s Black Forest region. “Frankfurt will be all banks, skyscrapers and, yes, boring,” they chimed in.

Throwing caution to the wind, I went ahead with my original plan anyway and realised how the city was the gift that keeps on giving. Frankfurt, known to the world as the new European Central Bank’s (ECB's) cosy residence, is not just money central. Nowhere does art and history get celebrated as much as this river city. You can devote entire afternoons to its art museums and yet manage to see only a fraction of their rotating and permanent exhibitions.

Frankfurt (full name: Frankfurt am Main) is the place where Romans settled as early as the first century. Their history has been excavated from areas around the current Römerberg square. However, in recent history, the World War II delivered punishing blows to this metropolis of global finance, reducing it to a pile of debris. Things changed after the ruinous global conflict came to an end. Since 1945, sections of Frankfurt have been rebuilt and reconstructed as the city marched ahead to become first West Germany’s and then present-day Germany’s hub of banking and insurance.

Modern Frankfurt, interestingly, has embraced nationalities from across the world. Both immigrants and Germans have shaped all kinds of experiences in this city. While offering statistics on the high percentage of non-Germans living in the city, Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB remarked in 2020: “Frankfurt has succeeded by being dynamic internally, but open externally; by being proud of its history and traditions, but welcoming of new people and ideas.” So, experience Frankfurt as the world reopens with a bang, with its fresh sounds and flavours that are as much about its storied history as its bright, bustling population.

Friday

10 am: Städel-Museum