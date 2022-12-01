 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Int’l travel at its peak from pre-COVID levels despite price surge: Survey

Shivangini Gupta
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

The survey by World Travel & Tourism Council says 63% participants are planning a trip in the next 12 months. According to KAYAK, a US-based online travel agency, searches for international flights in India have increased by over 168%.

A World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) survey shows that "appetite for international travel is now at its highest point since the start of the pandemic”.

The survey was released on November 27, 2022, a day before the commencement of 22nd WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The summit ends on December 1.

“The momentum in international travel shows no signs of slowing in CY23, with one-third of consumers planning over three trips,” the survey said.

The survey, with a sample size of 26,000 travellers from 25 countries, was conducted by YouGov for WTTC. It said 63 percent participants are planning a leisure trip in the coming 12 months.

Indians excited to travel again

Additionally, 78 percent out of 1,900 Indian travellers surveyed by KAYAK, a US-based online travel agency, are excited to go back travelling in 2023.