 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Feasting on New York City’s greenery

Columbia News Service -
Dec 04, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

Invasive plants are usually non-native and grow aggressively, displacing native plants. But foragers have found a solution to the problem – if you can’t beat 'em, eat 'em.

Steve Brill holds Eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis), a native edible plant that tastes like peas. Brill says it can be added to pancakes or salads. (Photo credit: Aina de Lapparent Alvarez)

Article by Aina de Lapparent Alvarez, Columbia News Service

If you can’t beat ’em eat ’em. Faced with invasive plant species, some New Yorkers have decided to make them lunch.

Renowned forager Marie Viljoen teaches locals how to identify Japanese knotweed, an invasive species, in the New York Botanical Garden. She led a tour April 21 where she spoke about how invasives impact native species, affect biodiversity and possibly contribute to soil erosion.

Many New Yorkers have found an interest in urban foliage since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Spurred by questions about food security, the city’s residents have grown concerned about how local environments can help create sustainable cities, said Carey Clouse, a professor of architecture at the University of Massachusetts Amhearst, who has been researching foraging during the pandemic.

During the walk hosted by Viljoen, Jenna Houston, one of the attendees, said that an extract of Japanese knotweed, resveratrol, has helped her manage Lyme disease.

“In a way, it’s come to our rescue. It’s such a powerful medicine and it’s so generous,” Houston said. She was dismayed that knotweed had been discounted as invasive, despite all its qualities.