EaseMyTrip clocks record sales as pent-up demand boosts travel agency

EaseMyTrip said it clocked record sales of Rs 555 crore during its Travel Utsav Festive Sale from October 6 to 23 as pent-up demand from people who had avoided outdoors during the pandemic boosted the travel agency.

Earlier Moneycontrol had reported a spike of 124 percent in flight searches during the festive season.

Nishant Pitti, chief executive and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "The festive season in India is regarded as one of the busiest travel periods in the world, and we are overwhelmed by the response to the sales. The sales have truly provided the maximum benefits to our customers during this rush for tickets, lodging, and vacation packages."

Earlier, Pitti had told Moneycontrol, "From festivals, we do anticipate our bookings to increase more than 50 percent this year."