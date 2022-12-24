Covid test must for fliers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand

Fliers from from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. "On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive, then he/she will be put under quarantine," health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Air Suvidha form filling for current health status has also been made compulsory for passengers arriving from the above countries.

Airlines have also been directed to tell their crew members to notify passengers with symptoms for tests. The current surge in Covid-19 infections is believed to be driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7. In India, four cases of the variant have been detected so far.

Although the number of coronavirus cases in the country has continued to decline, with 162 infections in the 24 hours. The country also reported nine Covid-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,30,690.

