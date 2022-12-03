 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Web 3 tools could transform the travel industry

Rahul Jagtiani
Dec 03, 2022 / 10:31 PM IST

Travel tech startups are leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize incumbent business models and enhance user experiences.

Travel tech startups in India and abroad are starting to enable crypto payments and tokenised tickets.

The travel industry is no stranger to market headwinds. Closely interconnected with the aviation and hospitality industries, the travel sector is tested by global geopolitical events, new technologies and changing trends every few years.

A couple of decades ago, OTAs (online travel agents) like MakeMyTrip and Expedia made the traditional travel agency redundant. In the late 2000s, Airbnb’s business model disrupted the short-term rental market and it took the hospitality sector years to adjust.

The after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the industry is now poised for rapid growth. As per FICCI, the Indian travel market alone is projected to reach US $125 billion by FY 2027.

As most countries have finally reopened their borders, a new breed of travel tech startups is now augmenting the incumbent business models with Web 3.0 and blockchain tools, to transform our travel experiences in the decade ahead.

Pay Via Cryptocurrency

Perhaps the most obvious use case for blockchain technology in travel is the use of cryptocurrency as a payment option for travel bookings.