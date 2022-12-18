 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget travel | Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos: Through the Southeast Asian triangle

Anita Rao Kashi
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST

This holiday season, it is a good idea to explore nearby countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, which are often ignored but provide a rich smorgasbord of experiences. All three countries together can be done under Rs 3 lakh.

Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos. (Photos: Anita Rao Kashi)

Southeast Asia is both familiar and novel. While Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia are familiar names, Vietnam and Cambodia figure less on tourist lists, while Laos is often overlooked. But whether it is culture, architecture, history, heritage or food, each of these offers a rich and diverse smorgasbord of experiences that are at once engaging and mesmerising.

Vietnam

What to see

Hoi An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam. (Photo via Unsplash)

Vietnam has an abundance of riches, and a diverse spread of hinterland and coastal destinations. Hanoi has a distinct French flavour in its architecture and walking around the old town is a treat. Ho Chi Minh City, on the other hand, is a charming mix of old world buildings and shiny high-rises. For a laidback, small-town vibe, Hoi An is delightful, which comes alive every full moon with pretty lamps on the river.

What to do