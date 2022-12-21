 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Budget travel | Meghalaya, India: To be walking on the clouds

Nilutpal Thakur
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST

No trip to the Northeast is complete without Meghalaya. If you can steel through heavy monsoons, then that's the freshest time to visit, but October to March is preferred by majority.

Meghalaya. (Photo: Iftekhar Nibir via Unsplash)

No trip to the Northeast can be complete without including Meghalaya, or the abode of the clouds, in your itinerary. What’s so special about Meghalaya? In fact, what’s not special about it?

Lush-green and misty mountains, naturally-formed landscapes that resemble a golf course, clouds that breeze into your verandah, countless waterfalls, rivers with crystal-clear emerald green water, ancient caves, sprawling lakes, clean villages, and beautiful, chilled-out people — Meghalaya has everything to draw a tourist.

There are two ways to draw out a trip to Meghalaya — visit it to enjoy the magic of monsoon, but risk getting stuck in some of the heaviest rain in India, or enjoy the winter in bone-chilling cold if you can dare. But ideally, like most other tourist spots, October to March is the preferred season by the majority.

In and around Shillong

Laitlum Canyon, Meghalaya. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

You can begin your tour by visiting Shillong, Meghalaya’s capital city, also referred to as the "Scotland of the East" because of the rolling hills surrounding it. Local folklore has it that when the British settlers arrived in Shillong, it reminded them of Scotland because of the similarities in the landscape.