 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Budget travel | Exploring coastal Konkan: Seafood, forts and water sports

Nilutpal Thakur
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:13 AM IST

As Goa gets awfully crowded and more expensive, the Konkan belt offers the budget and family traveller an equally enthralling experience with full value for money.

Tarkarli Beach, one of the safest and cleanest Konkan beaches that can give Goa a run for its money. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A trip to Mumbai and Goa would certainly be in the bucket list of any traveller to India’s Western coast. But ever tried the quaint little hamlets, pristine beaches and the multitude of gigantic fortifications tucked away between the swaying coconut trees along the picturesque Konkan coast between Mumbai and Goa? An interesting way to discover these hidden jewels would be a road trip.

The Alibaug-Murud-Ratnagiri-Ganpatipule belt in Konkan is one such tourist circuit that offers a range of perfect off-the-beaten-track weekend getaways, which are also pocket-friendly for the budget traveller. Quite popular among the Mumbai party crowd or the average Maharashtrian traveller, this exotic coastal offering remains somewhat camouflaged from the average Indian tourist.

Alibaug-Murud-Phansad

Alibaug fort and beach. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

So, the first stop in this journey would be Alibaug — a once-sleepy village, some 100 km from Mumbai by road (and half the distance by sea from Gateway of India), that has, over the years, grown into a busy town. Home to some sprawling farmhouses of Mumbai’s who’s who, Alibaug or Alibag still offers a rustic flavour, some fine beaches with unpolluted air and some quietude — ideal for a short break to rejuvenate after a tiring week.

In and around a 30-km radius, you can go beach-hopping at Kihim, Nagaon, Mandwa, Murud, Kashid, Akshi, Varsoli and Alibaug, which have a mix of sandy and rocky terrain. Mandwa is a name immortalised in the cult movie Agneepath (1990), starring Amitabh Bachchan, and then the 2012 remake with Hrithik Roshan, though both films were shot in different locations in Goa and Diu. The secluded Akshi beach, a hot spot of migratory birds, is a favourite among both amateur bird-watchers and ornithologists.