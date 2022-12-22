Budget travel | Budapest, a modern city that keeps its past grandeur alive

Remember the shimmering river, the brightly lit bridge and the huge domed structure where Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai part ways in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cult classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)?

That's Budapest for you, Hungary's capital and one of Europe's grandest cities that has still kept its magical past and grandeur alive.

Nestled along the banks of the stunning Danube — Europe’s second-largest river that flows through 10 countries — Budapest was originally two cities, the hilly Buda and the flat Pest, located on opposite sides.

Hungarian parliament, Budapest. (Photo: Lukas K via Unsplash)

Budapest with its historical wonders that are a blend of Roman, Gothic, Renaissance, Ottoman, Classical, Baroque, Islamic and other styles of architecture is one of Europe’s hottest tourist destinations. But at the same time its tourist-friendly nature and affordability compared to other cities make it a perfect starting point for a tour of Europe.

So, how to go about it? And how much would it cost one person to explore the city inside out? Well, you can do it well under Rs 3 lakh as it is one of Europe’s cheapest places.

Exploring Buda

You can start the tour from the hilly Buda, which overlooks the Pest side and offers spectacular views of the Danube and the other side of the city from Gellért Hill and Buda Castle Hill.

Buda has some exquisite locations such as the Fisherman’s Bastion, Matthias Church, the Citadella and Liberty statue on Gellért Hill, the Children’s Railway, some nice restaurants and the Buda Castle, which is a small township in itself.

Gellért Hill

Gellért Hill from Liberty Bridge, Budapest. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Citadella and Liberty statue on the 225-metre Gellért Hill, named after a missionary, is one of Budapest’s most popular sightseeing locations. The Citadella is a fortification bang in front of which is the iconic Liberty Statue – a bronze figure of a woman atop a pedestal, holding up a palm leaf, which can be seen from miles away.

Statue of Bishop Gellért. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A bronze statue of Bishop Gellért adorns one side of the hill. A nearby multi-coloured blooming garden with cherry blossom trees makes for a perfect photo point. A walk around the hill is free but a small fee of around one Euro is required to enter the Citadella and the World War II museum inside it. A hop-on, hop-off tourist bus covers this spot.

Buda Castle and Castle (Várhegy) Hill One of the most majestic landmarks in the city, you would need a few hours to explore it thoroughly. It houses the Royal Palace, the Hungarian National Gallery, the Budapest Historical Museum, the National Széchényi Library, and Sándor Palace, which has the offices and official residence of the President of Hungary.

Buda Castle from the Danube, Budapest. (Photo: Nilutpal Thakur)

Other monuments in the vicinity are the neo-Gothic 13th century Matthias Church with its fine carvings, the Fisherman’s Bastion whose seven towers represent seven tribes, and a network of tunnels and caves under Castle Hill.

Another important landmark is the Budapest Castle Hill Funicular railway, which connects Buda Castle with the Széchenyi Chain Bridge below.

Entry to the Castle comes for a fee. Paid explanatory tours of the area are available from €10 to €30.

Children's Railway, Budapest. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Children’s Railway is one of Budapest’s most unique attractions actually run by children. It has ticket offices, diesel locomotives, signals, switches and a timetable. The line stretches among the Buda hills. Tickets cost between Rs 200 to Rs 400 for adults and half for children.

A livelier Pest

The downtown Pest side is the more buzzing side with a host of monuments such as the Parliament Building, Synagogue, Heroes’ Square, Opera House, the city centre, the Danube Promenade, Budapest Zoo, the thermal baths, restaurants, bars, ruin pubs, open cafes, shopping joints and lots of food.

Heroes' Square, Budapest. (Photo: Nilutpal Thakur)

The Heroes’ Square located at the end of Andrássy Avenue and at the entry of the famed City Park (Városliget), the open plaza with a 36-metre-high column with a statue on top, surrounded by the equestrian statues of the chieftains of seven Hungarian tribes, is one of the most iconic and photographed spots of the city. The square, designed by Albert Schikedanz, and the avenue form a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Széchenyi thermal bath, Budapest. (Photo: Nilutpal Thakur)

A few steps away is the Széchenyi thermal bath, one the largest in Budapest, and a defining feature of the city’s unique lifestyle – a must-do if you are willing to shell out a few thousand rupees. The thermal baths are powered by hot springs.

Next to the bath is the 300-acre City Park, Városliget, if you wish to walk in the shade and relax, and a host of other museums and monuments. If you visit in cold weather, a cup of Hungarian hot wine sold in the vicinity would warm you up.

The Danube Promenade from the famed Chain Bridge and the Elisabeth Bridge is a favourite zone for walkers. One spot has a Holocaust memorial — 60 pairs of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes made of steel, a stark reminder of the world war days.

Don’t miss

Other must visit places include the Dohány Street Synagogue, the second-largest in the world with stunning interiors, the Hungarian Parliament, Hungarian National Museum, St. Stephen’s Basilica, the neo-classical Hungarian State Opera House and the and the Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden. Many of them would require an entry fee.

New York Palace Safe cafe, Budapest. (Photo: Nilutpal Thakur)

Shopping and pubbing

For pub-hoppers and shopaholics there’s the New York Palace Safe, touted to be one of the most beautiful cafes of the world, the Szimpla Kert ruin pub, the City Centre, the Váci Street (Váci utca) and Vörösmarty Square with plenty of restaurants and cafes, shopping joints, and the Great Market Hall.

Danube river, bridges and Margaret Island

River cruise An unmissable part of a Budapest tour is a relaxing tour of the Danube, especially a night cruise, which offers a different perspective of the Parliament, the Buda Castle, Gellért Hill and other riverside such as the bridges. The ticket of a hop-on, hop-off bus covers a simple hour-long boat cruise. You can, of course, go for a more luxurious tour with wine and dinner. Prices range from eight Euros for a simple cruise to 100 Euros for a dinner trip.

More than dozen bridges over the Danube connect Buda and Pest — the most famous of them all being the Széchenyi Chain Bridge, where parts of the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam were filmed. Built in 1849, it was destroyed in World War II but was rebuilt later. Margaret, Elisabeth, and Liberty are some of the other well-known bridges.

Elisabeth Bridge, Budapest. (Photo: Daniel Olah via Unsplash)

Another touristy spot is the city’s version of New York’s central park, the quiet 1 sq. km Margaret Island, located in the middle of Danube. Entry is free but some activities such as thermal baths and bikes may be chargeable. The island has monuments, gardens, a musical fountain, pubs, dance floors, eating joints, and even hotels.

A tourist-friendly city

Budapest has a well-organised tourist circuit which makes it very easy for even first-timers to navigate the city as this writer discovered.

One way to discover it is buy a tourist guide with a map and take public transport such as buses, trams and subway to explore all top spots.

There are the hop-on and hop-off tourist buses that travel on a specified route connecting all top popular spots. One ticket is valid for 48 hours.

You can get off at one destination, explore it at your own pace and get on the next bus, which keeps on rolling at an interval of 15-20 minutes. Tickets start from at least €30, depending on how many days you choose.

Choose a place at the city centre or somewhere inside the tourist circuit in Buda or Pest as you will save time on commute. A host of budget hotels, apartments and B&Bs are available all over the city for as low as Rs 4,000-5,000 per night during off-peak season.

Book air tickets in advance and get a multi-entry Schengen visa.

What to eat

Lángos. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In Hungary, you will get Asian, Italian and other kinds of continental food. But what have you eaten if you haven't tasted the local delicacies?

Here are some popular Hungarian dishes.

Lángos, a deep fried doughy flatbread taken with sour cream and grated cheese.

Kürtőskalács, these sweet treats are made from long strips of sugary dough.

Töltött káposzta, stuffed cabbage with different meats.

Goulash, Hungary's national dish, a thin broth made from chunks of beef cooked with onions, paprika, tomatoes, and pepper. Served with wine.

Mulled wine is made with red wine, with spices and raisins.

Pörkölt, a goulash-like meat stew.