Budget travel | Budapest, a modern city that keeps its past grandeur alive

Nilutpal Thakur
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:46 PM IST

One of Europe's hottest tourist destinations, the historical Budapest, originally two cities, the hilly Buda and the flat Pest, located on opposite sides, along the river Danube, is also one of Europe’s cheapest places and can be covered well under Rs 3 lakh.

Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: Dan Freeman via Unsplash)

Remember the shimmering river, the brightly lit bridge and the huge domed structure where Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai part ways in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cult classic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)?

That's Budapest for you, Hungary's capital and one of Europe's grandest cities that has still kept its magical past and grandeur alive.

Nestled along the banks of the stunning Danube — Europe’s second-largest river that flows through 10 countries — Budapest was originally two cities, the hilly Buda and the flat Pest, located on opposite sides.

Hungarian parliament, Budapest. (Photo: Lukas K via Unsplash)

Budapest with its historical wonders that are a blend of Roman, Gothic, Renaissance, Ottoman, Classical, Baroque, Islamic and other styles of architecture is one of Europe’s hottest tourist destinations. But at the same time its tourist-friendly nature and affordability compared to other cities make it a perfect starting point for a tour of Europe.

So, how to go about it? And how much would it cost one person to explore the city inside out? Well, you can do it well under Rs 3 lakh as it is one of Europe’s cheapest places.