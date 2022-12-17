 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Best Of | Intimate Goa retreats to book right away for the year end

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

Get away from the vacationing masses to these eight boutique resorts in Goa. They have it all: postcard-perfect beaches, an air of tranquility, top-notch seafood and dazzling ocean views. It's time to check in

Dining in the woods, Cabo Serai, Goa.

Come December and all roads lead to the land of sunshine and sand — Goa. What better place than Goa to wrap up the year especially if you love beaches and seafood. And if you're hoping to avoid the crowds, we have a selection of retreats that hit the sweet spot between hotel hospitality and vacation-rental hominess. Not to mention all the relaxation and fun typical of the sunshine state. Here are eight:

Larisa Ashwem, north Goa

Larisa Ashwem is five minutes from Ashwem beach.

This newest entrant in north Goa combines quintessential old-world Goan charm with Balinese influences, providing a contemporary luxury experience. Expect winding pathways lined with swaying palm trees, lotus ponds and birdsong in the air at Larisa Ashwem. The 20 wooden cottages come with groovy-yet-glamorous details such as a soaring ceiling, old world Goan tiles and a veranda wrapped with bamboo bushes. There’s also a serene palm-shaded restaurant and an outstanding spa to scrub off the beach tan or simply surrender to a rejuvenating massage. My favourite feature, however, is the stone bathtub in the veranda. Perfect to wash off the beach induced fatigue. Larisa is only five minutes from Ashwen beach but feels worlds away.

Price: Rs 12000 onwards

MansionHaus, Anjuna