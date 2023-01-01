36 hours in Kuala Lumpur

Towering skyscrapers, glitzy nightlife and glamour uniquely combine with fascinating history, old-world charm and tradition in Malaysia’s eclectic capital. If you’re on a hurricane trip to Kuala Lumpur, here are the must-do highlights for an unforgettable Malaysian experience compressed into a 36-hour whirlwind adventure.

Located at the juncture of two rivers, Kuala Lumpur literally translates as ‘muddy confluence’ in Malay. With an intermingling of Islamic, Chinese, Hindu, and European cultures, its diversity is reflected in the delightful plethora of modern, historic and religious sights. Swanky malls, lively night markets and multi-cultural culinary fare make this Asian giant a true foodie and shopaholic’s paradise, catering to a wide variety of interests and demographics.

While the choice of hotel and transport is largely dependent on one’s budget, the Bukit Bintang area in the heart of the city remains the most popular choice for tourists. Known for being one of the top commercial and entertainment hubs, this energetic street is home to everything from designer boutiques, trendy, upscale hotels and restaurants to backpacker hostels and discount shopping.

Day 1:

Starting 10am

Petronas Twin Towers: A trip to Kuala Lumpur would be incomplete without visiting Malaysia’s pride and one of the world’s most iconic engineering feats: the Petronas Twin Towers. At 451.9 metres, this glass and steel façade rules Kuala Lumpur’s skyline and offers an unparalleled view of the city from the Observation Deck on the 86th floor.

Twin Towers Skybridge Aquaria KLCC: A stone’s throw away is Aquaria KLCC, a state-of-the-art aquarium and underwater park built over 60,000 square feet and showcasing 5,000 of the world’s exotic land-bound and aquatic creatures. The star marine life species include tiger sharks, lethal sea snakes, blue rays, bright coral fish and seahorses, and if you’re a marine life-enthusiast, this popular aquarium ranked among the top 5 in Asia, is a must-do for you. (Photo: Jeffry Surianto via Pexels) Half day tours (optional): If you’re not much of a planner and prefer readymade laid-out tours, organised tours are the best option for you. You can choose to set out on a half-day sightseeing tour that covers iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers, the National Mosque, the Islamic Arts Museum, Thean Hou Temple, Istana Negara—the stunning National Palace spread over 13 acres—and Merdeka Square, the historic spot in the old town where Malaysia declared its Independence in 1957. The square is surrounded by colonial-style buildings, beautiful monuments and museums which reflect Malaysia’s British influence, such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and St Mary’s Cathedral. These sightseeing tours are also a cost- and time-efficient way of experiencing a slice of Kuala Lumpur's history, religious traditions and architecture. Istana Negara—the National Palace—is spread over 13 acres. (Photo: Visit KL) 3pm Hop on a free ride: If you’re lucky enough to spot a pink GoKL City bus, hop on for a free ride past all the major attractions and restaurants. 6pm Gastronomical delights: As the sun sets, it’s time to visit the popular Petaling Street, explore the night market stalls here and sample universally-loved local dishes such as Malaysian laksa, Nasi lemak, Roti canai and Ais Batu Campur, a traditional Malay dessert. For delectable yet easy-on-the-pocket options, head straight to the lively Jalon Alor Street for an astounding variety of Malay and Thai specialties. A taste of India is never too far away—the Brickfields neighbourhood in the Indian quarter is another appetizing option. The most popular dish here is the banana leaf rice—a scrumptious combination of chicken, curried vegetables, rice and poppadoms atop a banana leaf. From world-class fine-dining options to authentic street fare, the gastronomical experiences in this charming city are unforgettable. (Photo: Quang Anh Ha Nguyen via Pexels) Day 2: 10am Batu Caves: Eat a hearty breakfast to power up for your next destination—the 100-year-old Batu Caves sitting at the very northern tip of the city. A prominent heritage site that encloses a series of limestone caves and cave temples, it houses a colossal 140-feet gold-painted statue of the Hindu deity Murugan near the base of a flight of 272 colorfully painted steps. Climbing those steps can be great workout, but the huffing and puffing is worth it once you reach the top and marvel at the jaw-dropping limestone surrounding you. This famed site is also one of the most popular rock-climbing locations in South-East Asia, with many routes tailored towards beginners. Batu Caves (Photo: Visit KL) 2pm Arts and crafts: For the artistically inclined, a pit-stop at the Royal Selangor Pewter factory, rubber tree plantation, and Batik factory is a must-do. At the fascinating Batik factory, indulge in your creative pursuits with a painting session, interact with other artists, and witness up-close how traditional handicrafts are made. Masjid Putra, Putrajaya (Photo: Muhammad Faqih via Wikimedia Commons 4.0) 4pm Putrajaya city tour: Enroute to the airport, opt for a Putrajaya city tour along with a cruise across Lake Putrajaya. Home to the Malaysian government and various administrative and federal buildings, Putrajaya’s beauty includes captivating spots such as the lakeside park of Taman Wawasan and the majestic pink-domed Putra Mosque. The perfect way to bid farewell to this spectacular city with boundless appeal.

Karishma Jagtiani is a Mumbai-based independent writer on travel and lifestyle.

