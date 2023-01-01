 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
36 hours in Kuala Lumpur

Karishma Jagtiani
Jan 01, 2023 / 06:28 PM IST

What to see, do, eat and where to shop and hangout, if you have 36 hours to spare at the end of a business trip or a long weekend when you can get away to Malaysia.

At 451.9 metres, the Petronas Twin Towers rule Kuala Lumpur’s skyline and offer an unparalleled view of the city from the Observation Deck on the 86th floor. (Photo: Zukiman Mohamad via Pexels)

Towering skyscrapers, glitzy nightlife and glamour uniquely combine with fascinating history, old-world charm and tradition in Malaysia’s eclectic capital. If you’re on a hurricane trip to Kuala Lumpur, here are the must-do highlights for an unforgettable Malaysian experience compressed into a 36-hour whirlwind adventure.

Located at the juncture of two rivers, Kuala Lumpur literally translates as ‘muddy confluence’ in Malay. With an intermingling of Islamic, Chinese, Hindu, and European cultures, its diversity is reflected in the delightful plethora of modern, historic and religious sights. Swanky malls, lively night markets and multi-cultural culinary fare make this Asian giant a true foodie and shopaholic’s paradise, catering to a wide variety of interests and demographics.

While the choice of hotel and transport is largely dependent on one’s budget, the Bukit Bintang area in the heart of the city remains the most popular choice for tourists. Known for being one of the top commercial and entertainment hubs, this energetic street is home to everything from designer boutiques, trendy, upscale hotels and restaurants to backpacker hostels and discount shopping.

Day 1:

Starting 10am

Petronas Twin Towers: A trip to Kuala Lumpur would be incomplete without visiting Malaysia’s pride and one of the world’s most iconic engineering feats: the Petronas Twin Towers. At 451.9 metres, this glass and steel façade rules Kuala Lumpur’s skyline and offers an unparalleled view of the city from the Observation Deck on the 86th floor.