FluxJet: The 'industry-defining' electric train that travels faster than a jet

A Canadian startup has unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that travels faster than the average private jet.

The FluxJet from TransPod is capable of travelling at a speed of over 1000 km/h – which the startup says is faster than a jet and three times as fast as a high-speed train.

TransPod is the Canadian startup that is building the “ultra-high-speed ground transportation system” - the TransPod Line – to connect major cities and key locations in the country. Described as an industry-defining innovation, their FluxJet is all-electric vehicle based on a new field of physics that the company calls 'veillance flux'.



According to their press release, it will operate exclusively on the TransPod Line network that will connect major cities of Canada. In fact, not only will it cut down travel time in comparison with tradition trains, this hybrid vehicle will also reduce carbon dioxide emission and prove to be more cost-effective than travelling by air, the startup claims.

“Once the TransPod Line is in operation, it will cost passengers approximately 44 per cent less than a plane ticket to travel the corridor and reduce CO2 emissions by 636,000 tonnes per year,” TransPod said.

The all-electric train can carry up to 54 passengers and two wheelchairs, along with 10 tons of cargo. It has been compared to Virgin's Hyperloop network of 600 mph pods, which will roll out in 2030.

“This milestone is a major leap forward,” said Ryan Janzen, co-founder and CTO, TransPod. “The FluxJet is at a nexus of scientific research, industrial development, and massive infrastructure to address passengers' needs and reduce our dependence on fossil-fuel-heavy jets and highways.”