Transman from Kerala gives birth to baby. Pics of pregnancy journey inside

A transgender couple from Kerala, whose pregnancy pictures had gone viral recently, announced the birth of their baby on Wednesday evening.

The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a caesarean section at the Government Medical College Hospital," Ziya Paval, one of the trans-partners, told PTI.

Paval, 21, told BBC that she always wanted to be a parent. She was born male and now identifies as female. Meanwhile, her partner Zahad, 23, was registered as female at birth and now identifies as male. They were both were in the process of gender transition when they decided to have a baby, and on Wednesday Zahad gave birth to their baby, without revealing the gender.

The couple had first considered adopting a baby but there were many legal hurdles, Onmanorama reported. Then, they decided to conceive. Doctors had removed Zahad's breasts but not the reproductive organs so it became possible for the couple to conceive.

The couple said that their experience may be rare in the country because "no one else has called themselves a biological parent in the transgender community as far as we know".