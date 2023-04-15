Tinder user shares Class 12 marks, JEE rank on dating profile, leaves Twitter amused

Doubts are being raised about the authenticity of a Tinder profile displaying the user’s academic achievements – starting right from his score in 10th grade and going up to his current job. Twitter users were divided between being sceptical and amused after a screenshot of the Tinder profile surfaced on the microblogging platform.

The screenshot shows the 24-year-old’s many achievements listed in chronological order – he scored 94% in Class 10, 99.5% in Class 12 and cleared JEE Advanced with an all-India rank of 42.

After this impressive feat, he went on to join the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay, to study Computer Science. The man concluded his Tinder bio by informing potential dates that he is currently an employee of Infosys.

Reactions to the profile on Twitter ranged from amused to doubtful. Many said the profile must have been created as a joke, as no one would display all their academic achievements on a dating app. Others were amused and joked that the man had managed to turn Tinder into LinkedIn.

“Bro did reverse uno with Tinder as LinkedIn,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“Good work lad, you've done great but that ain't the way to present yourself,” another advised. “Turned tinder into Bharat Matrimony,” the Twitter user added.

Moneycontrol News