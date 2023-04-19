 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tim Cook meets Saina Nehwal, learns how Apple Watch helps athletes. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:52 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook got to hear a first-hand account of how the Apple Watch can help professional athletes during his ongoing visit to India.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the badminton court of Mumbai Cricket Association (Image credit: @tim_cook/Twitter)

Apple CEO Tim Cook got to hear a first-hand account of how the Apple Watch can help professional athletes during his ongoing visit to India. Cook has so far had a packed schedule since landing in India earlier this week – he met Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on the first day of his visit and inaugurated the Apple Store in BKC on the second. Tim Cook also visited the badminton court at Mumbai Cricket Association, BKC, where he met badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Pullela Gopichand and Parupalli Kashyap.

The CEO of Apple shared the Apple Watch story in an exclusive interaction with News18 during his visit to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

When asked about how the Apple Watch has been able to create an impact on the lives of professional athletes and fitness-focused users, Tim Cook replied, “You know, it started with focusing on wellness and creating the three rings --the move, stand, and your exercise bar. It went from there to heart rate and detecting AFib, and of course notifications came early on as well. And so it has just expanded to cover the waterfront of people's needs.”

“It's so great for me to come to India and hear how it's used in actual training. But I did notice, every day from people about how the Apple Watch helped them in finding out that they had AFib. And they told me that their doctors told them they would have died if they had not found out about it in time,” he added.