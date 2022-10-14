This Indian city is the most humid in the world

Patna in Bihar is the world’s most humid city, where residents experience “miserable” humidity for 99.2% of the day, British company HouseFresh has found. It is followed closely by Bhubaneswar in Odisha, where the number is only marginally lower at 99.1%.

HouseFresh analysts used WeatherSpark.com to gather humidity data for more than 18,000 cities across the world on their muggiest day of the year.

Humidity, or the amount of water vapour in the air, is further assigned a comfort level based on dew point, which determines whether perspiration will evaporate from the skin. HouseFresh studied what kind of humidity cities across the world experience – starting from “dry” (lowest end of the spectrum) to “miserable.”

It found that of the 10 most humid cities in the world, 7 are in India. Patna and Bhubaneswar are followed by Cuttack, Satkhira and Khulna in Bangladesh, Sittwe in Myanmar, and then Guwahati, Howrah, Kolkata and Gaya - all in India.

Take a look:

A look at the world's top 10 most humid cities (Image credit: HouseFresh)

The analysis also found that Höfn, Iceland, is the most humid city in Europe, experiencing “dry” humidity averaging 99.1%.

Meanwhile, North America’s most humid city is San Pedro in Belize, where “miserable” humidity averages 94.7%. In the United States of America, the most humid cities can all be found in the Sunshine State of Florida.

Barrancabermeja, Colombia experiences “miserable” humidity for 94.1% of the day, making it the most humid city in South America.

In Africa, the coastal town of Jacqueville in Côte d’Ivoire experiences “miserable” humidity for 92.5% of the day.

The HouseFresh report noted that climate change has contributed to high humidity levels across the world.