The mystery of the stunning pink glow over Australian town has been solved

It was not an alien invasion, a manifestation of climate change or a portal to another world – so what was the mysterious pink glow that appeared over an Australian town on Wednesday?

Residents of Mildura and neighbouring areas in Australia were stunned to witness the strange pink light that blazed through the sky on Wednesday evening, reports The Guardian. The eerie glow sent conspiracy theorists into overdrive – but to the disappointment of many, the otherworldly glow was soon revealed to have very earthly origins.

The Cann Group has confirmed that the light coming was from its local medicinal cannabis facility.

“Cannabis plants require different spectrums of light in order to encourage their growth,” said Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at the pharmaceutical company. “A red spectrum light is often used. Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow.”

Mildura resident Tammy Szumowski, who captured stunning photos of the pink glow, described it as “bizarre” to the Daily Mail.

“My husband, kids and I jumped in the car and drove out to my uncles who lives at Merbein South, where the light was strong,” Szumowski said.

“It was very bizarre looking and we had no Idea what it was.”

Meanwhile, Cann Group CEO Peter Crock told ABC News that the lights were a one-off event, occurring because the blinds at the facility had not been closed during sundown.

"Normally, the blackout blinds close at the same time as the sun sets, but last night we had the lights on and the blinds hadn't yet closed, so there was a period where it created a glow,” Crock explained.