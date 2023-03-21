 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

‘National time pass snack’: Nagaland Minister on PM Modi, Japanese counterpart’s golgappa outing

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Temjen Imna Along also praised PM Modi, who he has on multiple times referred to as “Guruji”.

Temjen Imna Along is known for his humorous tweets and witty one-liners. (Image: @AlongImna/Twitter)

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi eating “golgappas” with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Delhi saying that even the PM of Japan couldn’t resist the iconic Indian snack.

Along, known for his wit and humour that have made him into a Twitter celebrity, started his tweet in Hindi in his trademark style: “How can I not comment when its related to food?”

He added what everyone eating panipuri or phuchka or golgappa requests a shopkeeper. “Bhaiyya, one sukha (golgappa without water) please,” he wrote.

He added praise for PM Modi as well, who he has on multiple times referred to as “Guruji”.

“Guruji’s style is different,” he wrote in Hindi sharing the clip.
In the comment section, Along, while replying to a follower, said that if he was there with the top leaders, they will only get one "sukha" each.