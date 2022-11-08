T20 World Cup Super 12 batting stats: Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli lead batters guild

The T20 World Cup is now at the business end of the tournament with only four teams left standing. Group toppers New Zealand and India will battle against Pakistan and England, respectively, with all four teams equally poised for ultimate glory. These teams have reached the stage with a mix of team effort and individual brilliance.

Let us look at the main batting stats from the Super 12 stage. The stats are taking into account only the 5 matches that were played in the stage and not the first-round qualifiers some of the teams participated in.