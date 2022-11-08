 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

T20 World Cup Super 12 batting stats: Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli lead batters guild

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Nov 08, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are unsurprisingly topping the batting charts, thanks to their exploits in the Super 12 stage for India.

(Image source: Twitter/@surya_14kumar)

The T20 World Cup is now at the business end of the tournament with only four teams left standing. Group toppers New Zealand and India will battle against Pakistan and England, respectively, with all four teams equally poised for ultimate glory. These teams have reached the stage with a mix of team effort and individual brilliance.

Let us look at the main batting stats from the Super 12 stage. The stats are taking into account only the 5 matches that were played in the stage and not the first-round qualifiers some of the teams participated in.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
TAGS: #cricket #Super 12 #Suryakumar Yadav #T20 World Cup 2022 #Virat Kohli
first published: Nov 8, 2022 12:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.