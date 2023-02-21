 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

T-shirts, duck prints, hot water bottles at Burberry's latest show

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

Burberry is best known for its elegant, functional trench coats invented during World War I.

Models present creations for British fashion house Burberry during the Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show in London.

British luxury brand Burberry unveiled its first catwalk show under new creative director Daniel Lee at London Fashion Week on Monday, and there wasn't a beige trench coat in sight.

The heritage brand is best known for its elegant, functional trench coats invented during World War I. But Lee, who joined Burberry in September, took the fashion house in a brand-new direction with a debut collection featuring faux fur and feathers, slogan T-shirts and playful duck prints.

The 37-year-old British designer was credited with revitalizing Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta with hugely popular accessories like shoes and handbags during his tenure there, and many in the fashion industry were keen to know if he could work the same magic at Burberry.

Burberry CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said last year that he was banking on Lee's flair to significantly grow the brand's accessories sales and "dial up on Britishness in a modern way."