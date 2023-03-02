Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after heart attack: 'Timely aid, stent in place'

Sushmita Sen, actor and former Miss Universe, revealed that she had a heart attack a few days ago and that she underwent angioplasty in which a stent was inserted.

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with her father, Shubeer Sen.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action…will do so in another post."

The former beauty icon recalled her father’s words of motivation during her sickness. “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona,” she wrote, quoting him.

Moments after her announcement of the major health scare, Sen’s worried fans and well-wishers, wished her a speedy recovery and good health.

"Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever," former video jockey Sophie Choudry commented. Sushmita Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT and Whisper API for developers Last year, Sen had shot back at trolls over her alleged relationship with fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, announced by the later. Sen, who was labelled a "gold digger", had said last July, "I dig deeper than gold… and I have always (famously) preferred diamonds." "And yes I still buy them myself." In a separate post, she appeared to distance herself from Lalit Modi's announcement. “I am in a happy place! Not married…no rings…Unconditionally surrounded by love! Enough clarification given…now back to life and work," she had posted on Instagram. Both of them slammed the negative reactions to their relationship.

Moneycontrol News