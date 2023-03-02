 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sushmita Sen undergoes angioplasty after heart attack: 'Timely aid, stent in place'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

In an Instagram post, Sushmita Sen said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.

Sushmita Sen, actor and former Miss Universe, revealed that she had a heart attack a few days ago and that she underwent angioplasty in which a stent was inserted.

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with her father, Shubeer Sen.

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action…will do so in another post."

The former beauty icon recalled her father’s words of motivation during her sickness. “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona,” she wrote, quoting him.

Moments after her announcement of the major health scare, Sen’s worried fans and well-wishers, wished her a speedy recovery and good health.