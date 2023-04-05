Sudha Murty receives Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu. Watch

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty received the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. She was awarded for her social work.

Other recipients of Padma Bhushan included Physicist Deepak Dhar, who is known for his long-standing research career in statistical physics, novelist SL Bhyrappa and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji.

Veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, known globally for his work on Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), were among those conferred the Padma Vibhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu.

Yadav, who was also India's defence minister and long-time parliamentarian, and Mahalanabis, who returned from the US to serve in the 1971 Bangladesh war refugee camps, were given the honour posthumously. Yadav's son, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, received the award on his behalf, while Mahalanabis' award was received by his nephew.

Moneycontrol News