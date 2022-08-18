Woman discovers knife in Subway order, company apologises after she posts video

A Subway customer in the United Kingdom recently claimed to have found a knife in her order and a posted a video of it on social to demand an explanation from the company.

The customer was a 21-year-old pregnant woman from Suffolk district, according to a Daily Star report.

The video shared by the woman, Nerice Moyse, showed her lifting chunks of her sandwich to reveal a yellow knife at the bottom of her package.

"Subway UK & Ireland, are you serious?" she wrote. Moyse's Facebook friends were left shocked by the video. "Irresponsible and dangerous," one person wrote.

"Complain to their head office," another wrote, providing Moyse a link to help her register her complaint. "Lucky you didn't cut yourself," a third user said. In the comments section, Subway said: "We have just replied to your DM (direct message). Mosye told local newspaper Great Yarmouth Mercury she was relieved the order did not go to a child. "I just opened it (the order) up and was like 'Hang on, what?' the woman said. "We both (she and her partner) sat there in shock. Straight away I was like 'Imagine if a young child or a teenager had found it?' I am glad that it came to me." Meanwhile, Subway said it thoroughly investigated the incident and apologised to its customer. "The health and safety of all guests is of paramount importance to us, and all Franchise Owners are expected to maintain high food safety standards and always serve products to guests' satisfaction," a spokesperson for the company told Daily Star.