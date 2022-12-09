 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stiff Person Syndrome: What is Celine Dion’s incurable neurological disorder

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Celine Dion has revealed that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and progressive neurological disorder.

Celine Dion has revealed that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and progressive neurological disorder. The 54-year-old singer shared an emotional Instagram video about living with a condition that makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably and affects “every aspect” of her day-to-day life.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," said Dion.

“Recently I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people.

“While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having,” she said.

Dion added that she would have to reschedule her Europe tour, set to begin in February, so she could better focus on her health. “It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” the Titanic singer said. What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), also called Stiff Man Syndrome (SMS), is a rare neurological disorder which causes progressive stiffness, rigidity and muscle spasms.

People affected by the disorder experience rigidity in their limbs and torso. The stiffness can impair mobility and affect posture. Chronic pain is also a symptom of this health condition.