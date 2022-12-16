 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stem cell therapy not recommended for autistic kids: NMC

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

For the first time, the regulator for doctors in India has recognised the problem of predatory marketing of stem cell therapies to treat autism. The indiscriminate promotion has led to the creation of false hopes, unrealistic expectations, and exploitation of autistic children and their families.

India’s regulator for medical professionals has declared that using unproven stem cell therapy to treat autistic children will be treated as “professional misconduct” indicating that it makes doctors liable for punitive action in case of violation.

Until now, the ambiguity around the controversial therapy allowed some doctors and companies to subject hundreds of kids to the experimental treatment, which comes at an exorbitant cost.

In a recent order, the Ethics & Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission, citing scientific evidence collected by an expert committee, said that stem cell therapy is not recommended as a treatment for autism spectrum disorder in clinical practice.

“In view of the above recommendation, use of stem cells in ASD, its promotion and advertisement will be considered as professional misconduct,” says the NMC order, dated December 6.

The order says that further research needs to be conducted and encouraged in terms of well-designed double-timed, randomised clinical trials to explore the safety and efficacy of therapy for the condition.

“It is a crucial move that will protect vulnerable parents from exploitation in the hands of unscrupulous centres and doctors falsely selling the therapy as a cure for autism,” said Parul Kumtha, a trustee of the parents’ support group Forum for Autism (FFA).