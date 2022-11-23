 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sridhar Vembu says he had 'never heard of FTX' until its recent crisis

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 23, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Sridhar Vembu also said that he would rather invest in gold than in cryptocurrency.

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu

Zoho CEO Sridhar has recently said that he had never heard of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange FTX or its founder Sam Bankman-Fried until its recent liquidity crisis.

"Until the recent saga, I had never heard of SBF or FTX. I knew of BTC and ETH and had read the original Bitcoin paper and that was about the extent of my interest," Vembu tweeted.

BTC and ETH are the codes for cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"I concluded early on I will stick with gold, as opposed to random bit strings, as the long-term store of value," the Zoho CEO added.

Apart from the liquidity crunch, FTX faced another massive setback when a deal with its rival Binance -- world's largest cryptocurrency exchange -- fell through. Binance had agreed to buy FTX but it backed out because the "issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” the company had stated.

Amid the crisis, Sridhar Vembu's decision to invest in gold instead of cryptocurrency struck a chord with some Twitter users.