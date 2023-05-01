Yashasvi Jaiswal: From selling pani puris to creating new IPL records

Sunday offered fanatics of the Indian Premier League (IPL) two thrillers as both matches were won by the teams chasing a score, in the last over. There were some exceptional individual performances on display in both those games, but one performance in the lot stood out.

Those who have followed Indian cricket in the last few years will be aware that Yashasvi Jaiswal could bat. He had the shots, he had the elegance, he had the aggression. But on Sunday night against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium, the left-hander did one other thing: he made everyone sit up and take notice.

The southpaw made 124 runs in 62 balls- his first-ever IPL hundred- in an innings that contained 16 fours and eight sixes. In the process, he broke the record for the highest individual score made by an uncapped player in IPL history.

The journey to becoming one of the best young batters in the IPL has been a tough one for Jaiswal. To make ends meet, he has resorted to selling pani puri when he was younger and even had to make his own food.

Moneycontrol News