 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians were all out for 127 in 20 overs with opener Hayley Matthews top-scoring with 35 off 30 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong made 25 and 32, respectively.

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (Image: AFP)

UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets in their Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on March 18.

Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians were all out for 127 in 20 overs with opener Hayley Matthews top-scoring with 35 off 30 balls. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong made 25 and 32, respectively.

The Uttar Pradesh side chased down the target of 128 with three balls to spare, reaching 129 for 5 in 19.3 overs.

Grace Harris top-scored for UP Warriorz with 39 while Tahlia McGrath contributed 38.