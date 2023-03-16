 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat Zareen starts campaign with scintillating win, Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance

Mar 16, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST

The tournament started with home favourite Nikhat's bout and the pugilist did not disappoint.

India's Preeti (L) punches Hungarian boxer Lakotar Hanna in the women's 54 kg category match at the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, in New Delhi, on March 16, 2023. Preeti won the match. (PTI Photo)

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen started the defence of her title with an emphatic RSC (referee stops contest) win over Anakhanim Ismayilova in the opening round of the Women's World Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) and Preeti (54kg) also progressed to the next round with comprehensive wins as Indian boxers dominated the proceedings on the opening day.

The tournament started with home favourite Nikhat's bout and the pugilist did not disappoint. Competing in the 50kg category, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist took her time to judge her opponent, but once she figured out the Azerbaijan boxer's game, there was no stopping her.

Nikhat, who is unseeded despite being the reigning champion, was at her aggressive best as she landed a flurry of combination punches on her opponent.