Women's World Boxing Championships: Nikhat, Nitu cruise into final

Mar 23, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Championships with stellar semifinal wins in New Delhi on Thursday.

While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

Earlier in the rematch of last year's quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.