 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Women's IPL: When, where and how? All you need to know about the new sports league

Moneycontrol News
Jan 14, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

The inaugural season of WIPL is expected to held from March 3 to 26, 2023. From the sale of franchises, BCCI is expected to earn Rs 6,000-8,000 crore.

Mithali Raj has been a long-time advocate for a Women's IPL. (Photo: Reuters)

The long-awaited Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) that is all set to begin this year is making a buzz among cricketers and fans who are eager to know when and where to catch all the live action of the new league.

As all eyes are on the upcoming new sports league, which many are calling a game changer for women's cricket globally, Moneycontrol takes a look at the nitty-gritties of WIPL.

It was in October last year when the general body of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approved the conduct of a separate league-format T20 tournament for women cricketers, the Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL).

On December 9, the BCCI invited bids for media rights tender for WIPL seasons 2023-2027.

In January this year, the cricket board also invited bids to own and operate a team in the WIPL.

When will the league kick off, and where?