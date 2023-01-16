 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Women's IPL: Viacom18 wins media rights, value surpasses Rs 950 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

The media company made a bid of Rs 951 crore which means per match value is Rs 7.09 crore for next 5 years (2023-27).

Deepti Sharma (left) celebrates after taking a wicket (AFP file photo)

Viacom18 has won the media rights for Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The media company made a bid of Rs 951 crore which means per match value is Rs 7.09 crore for next 5 years (2023-27).

"This is massive for women’s cricket," said Jay Shah, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary.

Shah said that after pay equity, bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate. "It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages," the Secretary tweeted.

As many as 10 media companies had submitted bids to acquire the media rights to WIPL and interested parties included Disney Star, Sony Network, Viacom18, Amazon Prime, Fancode, Times Internet and Google, according to reports.

BCCI had issued two tenders for WIPL-- one for the league's media rights and the other to own a team in the new league. The media rights auction which took place on January 16 will be followed by franchise rights auction in February.

The league will have five franchise-based teams that will play a total of 22 matches. The league will be played for a duration of 25 days. Each team will have a maximum of 18 players in the squad, including six foreign players. Each team will play each other twice and the top team in the league will directly qualify for the final. The other finalist will be decided by an eliminator match between the second- and third-placed teams.