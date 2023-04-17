 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Slam dunk: WPL-like basketball league in the works, with the backing of US investors

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 17, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

In a few months, the Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League should make its debut and those funding it are said to be in it for the long game

Female players during the tryouts of Elite Women's Pro Basketball League. Image: EWPBL

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has set the stage for more female-focused leagues. While Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has announced its plans to launch a women's association, Elite Pro Basketball League (EPBL) is in the development phase of a women's franchise.

Elite Women's Pro Basketball League (EWPBL) will make its debut in August this year and has started tryouts, with the first in Delhi seeing participation from 400 athletes. The next tryouts are scheduled over the next three months in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The idea of a women's basketball league began to take form when Elite Sports India, which operates EPBL, a new entrant in the sports league space in the country, saw female basketball players asking for tryouts during the trials for the men's league.

"The focus to start a women's basketball league was there since we started the men's league. We saw how WNBA (Women's National Basketball Association, the US professional basketball league) has grown and is valued at $1 million. So we thought of giving a chance to women's basketball. Also, WPL came in and that boosted our confidence further," Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of the two new basketball leagues, told Moneycontrol.