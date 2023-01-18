 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shubman Gill's sensational double hundred powers India to 349/8 against New Zealand

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Gill oozed class in his special 208 off 149 balls and batted through the innings with not much support from the other end. Skipper Rohit Sharma's 34 off 38 was the second-best score of the innings.

Shubman Gill smashed a coming-of-age double hundred to power India to 349 for eight in the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket ever since he displayed his talent in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, hammered 19 fours and nine sixes, six of them coming after his 150. The double century, his maiden, was also his second successive three digit score.

After India opted to bat, it was a good contest between the openers and New Zealand pacers as the hosts reached 52 for no loss in the first 10 overs. The odd ball was stopping, making stroke making difficult.

Rohit once again promised a big hundred but flattered to deceive. His sixes off Henry Shipley, a lofted drive over cover and a front foot pick up shot over long leg, stood out in his innings.

Lockie Ferguson was generating serious pace as usual from one end but after getting lucky with a mistimed pull in the fourth over, Gill produced a crisp cover drive to deny him a maiden in his following over.