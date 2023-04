Indian cricket lost one of his earliest all-rounders and one of its most colourful characters as Salim Durani died aged 88 on Sunday.

Durani, who played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973, made 1202 runs with one century and seven half-centuries to his name and 75 wickets in his career and was part of the Indian team that won a series in the West Indies for the first time in 1971.

Tributes, from both past and present cricketers, poured in for the former India all-rounder on Sunday.