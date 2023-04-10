 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rinku Singh, KKR's new hero, had once got a sweeper's job: 5 points

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Rinku Singh smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes in five balls to pull off one of the most unbelievable wins in IPL history.

Rinku Singh joined the Kolkata Knight Riders for a sum of Rs 80 lakh in 2022.

At the start of the 20th over of the 205-run chase against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders looked like they were out of the chase, needing 29 runs in six balls.

The target looked stiffer after Umesh Yadav took a single off the first ball. It meant it was upon Rinku Singh to take the Knight Riders home by scoring 28 runs in five balls.

What followed was truly sensational as the left-handed batter smashed Yash Dayal for five sixes in five balls to pull off one of the most unbelievable wins in IPL history.

Here are a few things to know about Rinku Singh:


Socha tha 20 lakh mein jaoonga, (thought I would get 20 lakhs), but I was picked up for 80! The first thought that came to the mind was that I can contribute in my big brother’s wedding, and save up something for my sister’s wedding too. Aur ek achhe se ghar mein shift ho jaoonga (I will shift to a better house now)," Singh told Indian Express in an interview. Also Read: Who is Suyash Sharma, KKR's new mystery spinner who has impressed one and all

