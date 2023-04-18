 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ricky Ponting may resign from Delhi Capitals as head coach: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The former Australian captain has already discussed the issue with his inner circle, but there is no official decision yet, sources told News18

World renowned cricketer Ricky Ponting, is considering stepping down from post of head coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals, after the current season ends, News18 reported.

The former Australian cricket team captain has already discussed the issue with his inner circle, but no official decision has been taken yet. However it has been clarified that Ponting will not be resigning in the middle of the IPL campaign.

“But once things get over this season, expect developments. Unless the DC management can really pull a rabbit from under the hat,” a source told News18. The current season is Ponting's sixth as head coach of the Delhi team.

After Ponting joined the franchise in 2018, DC underwent quite a successful period from 2019 to 2021 in particular. They achieved the title of runner’s up in IPL 2020 that took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).