Ricky Ponting may resign from Delhi Capitals as head coach: Report

World renowned cricketer Ricky Ponting, is considering stepping down from post of head coach for Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals, after the current season ends, News18 reported.

The former Australian cricket team captain has already discussed the issue with his inner circle, but no official decision has been taken yet. However it has been clarified that Ponting will not be resigning in the middle of the IPL campaign.

“But once things get over this season, expect developments. Unless the DC management can really pull a rabbit from under the hat,” a source told News18. The current season is Ponting's sixth as head coach of the Delhi team.

After Ponting joined the franchise in 2018, DC underwent quite a successful period from 2019 to 2021 in particular. They achieved the title of runner’s up in IPL 2020 that took place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, things seem to be going downhill after the mega auction last year. The team decided against the retention of Shreyas Iyer as their skipper and their bowling line-up comprising Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin found new takers. As a result, DC did not qualify for the playoffs last year and has also lost five games so far in the current campaign. Rishabh Pant's absence has also hit the team hard. "Yes, Ponting is very close to Pant and is a big fan of his abilities. He became a bigger fan after Pant starred with the bat in the Test series against Australia," the source added.

Who is going to replace Ricky Ponting? Insider information also mentions that the Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may replace Ponting for the top position in the Delhi Capitals team, who, as of now is the Director of Crickey (DOC) in the franchise. "If Parth Jindal has his way, then Ganguly is most likely to lead the new-look coaching staff before the 2024 season," the source mentioned further. DC is set to play their next match opposite Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20.

Moneycontrol News