 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Prithvi Shaw hit me, claims social media influencer arrested in selfie fight case

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST

Shaw even apologized to her and asked not to file a police complaint, she said.

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw came to blows with a social media influencer in Mumbai

Social media influencer Sapna Gill, arrested for allegedly manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw over clicking of selfies, claimed before a court in Mumbai on Friday that it was he who hit her.

Shaw even apologized to her and asked not to file a police complaint, she said.

Gill, arrested on Thursday, was produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai on Friday. The court remanded her in police custody till February 20.

The incident took place outside a luxury hotel in suburban Santacruz on Wednesday during an argument between Shaw on one side and the social media influencer and her male friend on the other after the cricketer refused to click selfies with her.