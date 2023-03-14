 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pat Cummins to stay back in Australia, Steve Smith to lead side in ODI series

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Pat Cummins had left for home after the second Test in Delhi to take care of his mother Maria, who died of breast cancer last week.

Senior batter Steve Smith will lead Australia against India in the upcoming three-match ODI series as regular captain Pat Cummins, who lost his mother recently, will not return to the country for the white-ball contest.

The first game of the three-match series will be played in Mumbai on Friday.

"Pat won't be coming back, he's still taking care of what's happened back home," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.